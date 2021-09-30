RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene J. “Gene” Gubbels, 90, Randolph, are pending with Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Eugene Gubbels died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene J. “Gene” Gubbels, 90, Randolph, are pending with Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Eugene Gubbels died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Jonathan E. Hohn, 58, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.
Services for Linda L. Howard, 74, Mankato, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Kasota, 141 S. Rice St., in Kasota, Minn.
HUMPHREY — Services for David V. Fuchs, 88, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans of Foreig…
NORFOLK — Services for James A. “Jim” Ruge, 56, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sam Kitto will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.
NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. George Kopecky died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.