RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene J. “Gene” Gubbels, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Eugene Gubbels died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.
Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.