You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eugene Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene J. “Gene” Gubbels, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

Eugene Gubbels died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.

Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

Bernard Burbach

Bernard Burbach

NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of …

William Seretta

William Seretta

ATKINSON — Services for William Seretta, 61, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.

Darlene Zobel

Darlene Zobel

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Eunice Mohl

Eunice Mohl

NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gloria Volquardsen

Gloria Volquardsen

CREIGHTON — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

James O’Dey

James O’Dey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dorothy Noecker

Dorothy Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Noecker, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Francis Mueller

Francis Mueller

CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Amy Klassen

Amy Klassen

ST. EDWARD — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Bill L’Heureux will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara