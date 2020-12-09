You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eugene Gillilan

Eugene Gillilan

WAUSA — Services for Eugene “Gene” Gillilan, 79, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation without the family present will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

He died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

1941-2020

Eugene LaRay Gillilan was born Oct. 27, 1941, to Norris and Dorothy (Peters) Gillilan on the family farm northeast of Wausa in Cedar County. He attended two Cedar County grade schools before transferring as a freshman to Wausa Public School.

Gene graduated on May 20, 1959, and attended Norfolk Junior College the following fall. Gene attended one semester of college and then quit to join the family farm operation.

Gene was united in marriage to Barbara Greenwall at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield on Aug. 19, 1962. To this union, three children were born: Joan Marie, Jodi Ann and Kenneth Eugene.

Gene was baptized on Dec. 14, 1941, and confirmed on May 27, 1956, both at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. He was a lifetime member of this church.

Gene farmed with his father and brother, Dennis Gillilan, his entire life. Their boys, Kenneth and Marc, joined the family farming operation along with their sons helping.

Gene loved to farm with his dad and brother, but also enjoyed watching the younger boys take the operation over.

Gene’s favorite time was harvest, but his passion was cattle. He enjoyed going to the cattle sale barns, feeding them, calving them and fattening them for market. He also enjoyed buying them for others, as well.

The last few years, Gene was buying cattle and equipment online and was very proud to be able to do this. He enjoyed visiting with neighbor farmers and sharing rides to the cattle sales. He was a true farmer who loved nature, the land and the animals God provided.

Gene loved his family and life on the farm.

Gene is survived by his spouse of 58 years, Barbara; children Joan and Steven Hult of Norfolk, Jodi Timmerman of Randolph and Kenneth and Misty Gillilan of Wausa; seven granddaughters; two grandsons; 10 great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; a brother, Dennis Gillilan of Wausa; his brothers-in-law, Ronald and Cheri Greenwall of Columbus and Charles Dewall of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Dorothy Gillilan; his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Ruby Greenwall; his sisters-in-law, Judith Gillilan and Beverly Dewall; and a son-in-law, Michael Timmerman.

Tags

In other news

Jerry Hagemann

Jerry Hagemann

ALBION — Services for Jerry L. Hagemann, 74, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. He died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.

Virginia Hatterman

Virginia Hatterman

WISNER —  Services for Virginia R. Hatterman, 85, Wisner, will at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Steven Colsden

Steven Colsden

STANTON — Services for Steven Colsden, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Harvey Pritchett

Harvey Pritchett

O’NEILL — Services for Harvey Pritchett, 58, Inman, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

Florence Carson

Florence Carson

PILGER — Private services for Florence Carson, 91, Pilger, will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Esther Krepel

Esther Krepel

BAZILE MILLS — Private services for Esther Krepel, 87, Creighton, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Blake Arens

Blake Arens

NORFOLK — Services for Blake J. Arens, 37, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his home in Norfolk.

Nadine Sindelar

Nadine Sindelar

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Nadine G. Sindelar, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with inurnment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Platte Center.

Grahm Galyen

Grahm Galyen

NORFOLK — Services for Grahm D. Galyen, 17, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara