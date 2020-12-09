Eugene Gillilan

WAUSA — Services for Eugene “Gene” Gillilan, 79, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation without the family present will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1941-2020
Eugene LaRay Gillilan was born Oct. 27, 1941, to Norris and Dorothy (Peters) Gillilan on the family farm northeast of Wausa in Cedar County. He attended two Cedar County grade schools before transferring as a freshman to Wausa Public School.
Gene graduated on May 20, 1959, and attended Norfolk Junior College the following fall. Gene attended one semester of college and then quit to join the family farm operation.
Gene was united in marriage to Barbara Greenwall at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield on Aug. 19, 1962. To this union, three children were born: Joan Marie, Jodi Ann and Kenneth Eugene.
Gene was baptized on Dec. 14, 1941, and confirmed on May 27, 1956, both at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. He was a lifetime member of this church.
Gene farmed with his father and brother, Dennis Gillilan, his entire life. Their boys, Kenneth and Marc, joined the family farming operation along with their sons helping.
Gene loved to farm with his dad and brother, but also enjoyed watching the younger boys take the operation over.
Gene’s favorite time was harvest, but his passion was cattle. He enjoyed going to the cattle sale barns, feeding them, calving them and fattening them for market. He also enjoyed buying them for others, as well.
The last few years, Gene was buying cattle and equipment online and was very proud to be able to do this. He enjoyed visiting with neighbor farmers and sharing rides to the cattle sales. He was a true farmer who loved nature, the land and the animals God provided.
Gene loved his family and life on the farm.
Gene is survived by his spouse of 58 years, Barbara; children Joan and Steven Hult of Norfolk, Jodi Timmerman of Randolph and Kenneth and Misty Gillilan of Wausa; seven granddaughters; two grandsons; 10 great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; a brother, Dennis Gillilan of Wausa; his brothers-in-law, Ronald and Cheri Greenwall of Columbus and Charles Dewall of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Dorothy Gillilan; his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Ruby Greenwall; his sisters-in-law, Judith Gillilan and Beverly Dewall; and a son-in-law, Michael Timmerman.