Eugene Fundum

Eugene A. Fundum, 89, of Temecula, Calif., died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
1930-2020
Eugene August Fundum, the son of George and Martha Fundum, was born Aug. 1, 1930, at Hickman. He was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek and graduated from Battle Creek High School before serving in the U.S. Army in Korea.
Survivors are Lisa Laird, daughter; Mary Lou Heberer, sister of Hoskins; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joan; his parents, sisters Henrietta Overstreet and Alma Stroube; nephew Ron Heberer; and brother-in-law Richard Heberer.