DAVID CITY — Services for Eugene E. “Gene” Divis, 85, David City, were March 7 at St. Mary’s Church in David City. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
Eugene Divis died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2022
Eugene E. “Gene” Divis was born on March 23, 1936, on the farm near Brainard to Albert and Ludmila (Kudlacek) Divis. He attended Oak Creek grade school north of Loma and went on to Brainard High School, graduating in 1954.
On April 11, 1956, Gene married Darlene Kresse at Assumption Church in Dwight. Four children were born to this union. Gene worked as a dirt and land leveler, making terraces and dams. He also used dynamite on several occasions for his job.
In 1961, the family moved to David City, where he eventually went to work for the city in the street department and later transferred to the water department, where he became supervisor. Gene retired from the city in 2001.
After retirement, he went to work at Didier’s Grocery part-time as carry out and stocker. Gene loved to talk to people and would speak Czech to anyone who he thought might understand. He enjoyed traveling and was able to visit most of the 50 states and even made a trip to the Czech Republic. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Gene is survived by his children: Russ (Bonnie) Divis, Rick (Mary) Divis, Reyne (Bob) Viergutz of Norfolk and Rhonda (Alan) Zavodny of David City; a sister, Alice Havlovic; three brothers, Donald (Connie) Divis, Albert “Bud” Divis and Edward (Rose Ann) Divis; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Darlene on June 2, 2021; an infant sister, Eleanor; two brothers, Thomas and Leonard Divis; a brother-in-law, Edward Havlovic; and sisters-in-law Martha Divis and Bernetta Divis.
Gene had requested Masses be offered for him in lieu of flowers, plants or statues.
