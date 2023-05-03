RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene R. “Gene” Dibbert, 80, Randolph, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Eugene Dibbert died Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Osmond General Hospital.
Home for Funerals in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
1942-2023
Eugene Rudolph was born Aug. 15, 1942, to Rudolph and Ruth (Blair) Dibbert in Plainview. Gene attended Randolph Public School and got his GED while he was in the service.
Gene served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1968 when he was honorably discharged. He also served two and a half years in Vietnam, where he received several medals of honor.
Upon coming back from Vietnam, he met his spouse, Dianne McDonald. They got married Aug. 15, 1970, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph. To this union, two children were born, Marty and Tammi.
Gene loved spending time with all of his grandchildren, playing horseshoes, fishing and going to garage sales. Gene was the town cop in Randolph for a few years, worked at the elevator in Sholes for several years and retired from Great Dane Trailers.
He said his greatest accomplishment was when he met his spouse, Dianne. He also gave a family friend, Karen McDonald, high praises in all she did for him and the family throughout the years.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Dianne; and brother Russel of North Carolina.
He is survived by his children, Marty (Alejandra) Dibbert and Tammi Moon of Randolph; brother Bill of Lincoln; grandchildren Amber (Justin) Moon, Samantha (Alex) VanEvery, Colby and Christian; and great-grandchildren Alexia, Hayley, Scarlett, Clinton and Miles.
