RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene R. Dibbert, 80, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Eugene Dibbert died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.…
NELIGH — Service for Margaret J. Christiansen, 98, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh with the Rev. Kate West officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Patrick G. “Pat” Steffensmeier, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells with the R…
CLARKSON — Services for Glenda Bourek, 69, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson. The Revs. David Bourek and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.
NORFOLK — Services for Raymond G. Oberle, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Janet Koenig died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
