NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eugene A. Carstens, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date.
Eugene Carstens died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk due to recent health issues. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1940-2021
Eugene Albert was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Norfolk to Albert and Lydia (Schwindt) Carstens Sr. He attended school at Jefferson and Christ Lutheran Junior High School. Eugene was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. He later received his GED.
He worked at Tyco Industries for 25 years. He also worked at Henningsen Foods in Norfolk, Norfolk Hatchery and assisted his parents at Carstens Cleaning Service.
On May 2, 1965, he married Judith Sievers, and to this union they were blessed with six children. They later divorced. Gene enjoyed nature and the outdoors, taking the family on many camping and fishing trips. He also enjoyed his time spent at the Royal Zoo in Royal.
Eugene is survived by his children, daughter Charlotte (Mark) Reagan of Pierce, son Robert Carstens of Columbus, son Jerry (Jennifer) Carstens of Lake View, Iowa, daughter Fayette Klug of Norfolk, David (April) Carstens of Whiting, Iowa, Annette Carstens of Norfolk; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Vera Miller of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Sr. and Lydia; sisters Donna Appel and Shirley Pospisil; brothers George Carstens and Junior Carstens; and grandson Matthew Eugene Carstens.
