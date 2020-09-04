Eugene Boes

ELGIN — Services for Eugene A. Boes, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Steven Boes will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. The family will not be present for the visitation. Directed Health Measures will be followed at the visitation and Mass.
He died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center-West in Lincoln.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
———
Eugene Anthony Boes, the son of Anthony “Tony” and Matilda (Fleskes) Boes, was born on July 6, 1934, in Breda, Iowa. He was raised on his parents’ farm northwest of Breda. He attended grade school and high school at St. Bernard’s in Breda and graduated with the class of 1952. After graduation, he attended Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha.
Gene was united in marriage to Mary Jane Nepple on Sept. 14, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton, Iowa. They were blessed with six children: Father Steven Boes of Boys Town, Jeffrey (Ann) Boes of Carroll, Iowa, Dr. David Boes of Great Falls, Mont., Dr. Brian (Kathy) Boes of Lincoln, Lisa (Kevin) Schumacher of Petersburg and Dr. Chris (Carrie) Boes of Rochester, Minn. The family moved to Elgin in 1970. In 2019, Gene and Mary Jane celebrated a milestone anniversary of 62 years.
Gene worked at Farmer’s Cooperative in Glidden, Iowa, and was the manager of cooperatives in Kellogg, Iowa, Dedham, Iowa, Rockwell, Iowa, and settled at Farmers Cooperative Exchange in Elgin, retiring from there in 1998.
Gene was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, Knights of Columbus, St. Boniface Choir, as well as various parish committees. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities, traveling, walking and having coffee with friends.
Gene is survived by his spouse and children; 16 grandchildren: Vicka Boes, Lucas Boes, Jack Boes, Emily Boes, Kevin Boes, Michael Boes, Nicholas Boes, John Boes, Elizabeth Boes, Joseph Boes, Taylor Borer, Kyle Schumacher, Kaitey Schumacher, Samuel Boes, Sophie Boes and Louisa Boes; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Vernon (Lois) Boes of Hopkins, Minn., and Kenneth (Ruth) Boes of Columbia, Mo.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Father Marvin Boes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed to Pope John High School, St. Boniface School or to Boys Town.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.