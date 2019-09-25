STANTON — Services for Etta Rottler, 95, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Stanton. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
She died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Stanton Health Center.
1923-2019
Etta M. Rottler was born Nov. 26, 1923, at Duncan, the daughter of Herman and Mary (Paulsen) Bade. Etta graduated in 1941 from Stanton High School.
On June 17, 1951, Etta married Adolph Kment at United Methodist Church in Stanton.The couple made their home on a farm south of Stanton. To this union, two children were born, Robert and Nancy.
In 1970, Adolph died suddenly. Etta moved into Stanton and was employed as a paraprofessional at Stanton elementary school for 16 years. She also worked at the drug store for a time.
On Nov. 28, 1987, Etta married Donald Rottler. The couple moved to the Rottler farm south of Stanton. They enjoyed traveling many places during their marriage. Donald died in 1994.
Etta was active as a member of United Methodist Church in Stanton, United Methodist Women, VFW Auxiliary of Stanton, Young Moderns Extension Club and long time 4-H leader for Bloomin’ 4-H’ers club.
She moved to Kuehn’s apartments in Stanton in 2014. She enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren grow up and attending their activities. Her hobbies include cooking, sewing, reading and bird watching.
She is survived by her two children, Robert and Cindy Kment of Stanton and Nancy and Rollie Bettendorf of Norfolk; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandson; and a brother, William and Joy Bade of Orange Park, Fla.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her first spouse, Adolph Kment in 1970; her second spouse, Donald Rottler in 1994; three brothers and two sisters.
Music will be provided by organist Eva Heckens, pianist Dorothy Fuller and soloist Carol Ray. Selections include “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” with the congregation singing “I Come To The Garden Alone” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Pallbearers will be Dan Dolezal, Dave Dolezal, Dennis Kment, Don Carroll, Loren Carroll and Dennis Matthies. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Etta’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandson.
