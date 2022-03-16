 Skip to main content
Ethel Weinrich Waldow

Ethel Weinrich Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Sara Fegley and the Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Ethel Weinrich Waldow died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

1928-2022

Ethel Evelyn Waldow, daughter of Ferd and Faye Weinrich, was born July 28, 1928, in rural Pierce County. She attended Pierce country school and, after graduating in 1946 from Plainview High School, Ethel taught school in Pierce District 48 near Plainview for two years.

On June 15, 1947, Ethel was united in marriage to Merle Waldow. They were blessed with one son, Danny. After their marriage, they resided on the home place of Merle’s parents, Oscar and Anna Waldow, south of Creighton.

Ethel was actively involved in the livestock and raising of chickens, hogs and cattle. She also did the bookkeeping for the trucking business.

Merle passed away in an accident in 1967, and Ethel and her son ran the farm with the help of many hired hands. Danny and Joan continue to live on the home place now.

After living on the farm for 43 years, Ethel moved to Plainview for three years to take care of her father after her mother passed away. After her father passed, Ethel moved into her home in Creighton, which she really enjoyed. Many of her grandchildren would stop by after school to spend time with her.

In 1984, Ethel began working at the Creighton Care Centre in the dietary department. She enjoyed cooking meals for the residents and adding her special touch to the recipes.

Ethel was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. She enjoyed embroidering, making quilts, gardening and growing flowers, especially roses. She loved spending time with her grandchildren of all ages.

Ethel is survived by her son, Dan and Joan Waldow of Creighton; four grandchildren, Shaun Waldow of Creighton and his children, Blake Waldow, Brittany (Tyler) Smith, Brenden Waldow and Braden Waldow; Chad (Christy) Waldow of Norfolk and their children, Makenna, Emerson and Hudson Waldow; Eric Waldow of Plainview and his children Averi and Claira; and Jeff (Brittany) Waldow of Lincoln and their sons, Oliver and Mason; one great-great-grandchild, Aspen Smith; and a sister-in-law, Pat Weinrich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferd and Faye Weinrich; spouse Merle in 1967; sister Donna (Bud) Miles; brothers Gene (Sarah) Weinrich and Gary Weinrich; and nephew Lonnie Weinrich.

