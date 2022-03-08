CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ethel Weinrich Waldow died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
In other news
HARTINGTON — Services for William “Bill” Dendinger, 75, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Audrey M. Weaver, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
PIERCE — Services for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Mike Nissen, 59, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhouya will officiate with burial in the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.
EWING — Services for Bonnie Welke, 76, Ainsworth, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.
STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Forei…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Jones, 69, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at First Christian Church, Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Schulte will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Av…
NORFOLK — Service for Marion “Jean” Woockman, 86, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial…