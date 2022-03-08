 Skip to main content
Ethel Weinrich Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ethel Weinrich Waldow died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

William Dendinger

HARTINGTON — Services for William “Bill” Dendinger, 75, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Audrey Weaver

NORFOLK — Services for Audrey M. Weaver, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Elvena Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Services for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Mike Nissen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Mike Nissen, 59, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhouya will officiate with burial in the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.

Bonnie Welke

EWING — Services for Bonnie Welke, 76, Ainsworth, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.

Roberto Padilla Sr.

STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Forei…

Dennis Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Jones, 69, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at First Christian Church, Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Timothy Schulte

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Schulte will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Av…

Marion Woockman

NORFOLK — Service for Marion “Jean” Woockman, 86, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

