Ethel Jelinek

VERDIGRE — Services for Ethel Jelinek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church in Veridgre. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.

She died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Memorials are suggested to the Cathedral of the Risen Christ or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

Ethel Jelinek was born on April 12, 1925, to Anton and Martha (Slechta) Konopasek with a twin sister, Esther. She attended grade school at District 39 near Verdigre through eighth grade and then graduated from Verdigre High School in 1942.

In 1947, Ethel was united in love and marriage to Alvin J. Jelinek. They lived 12 miles southwest of Verdigre, where they farmed and ranched, raising purebred registered Herefords. They had one son, Dale, whom after college went into partnership with his father and mother on the family Jelinek farm/ranch.

Ethel and Alvin retired from farming in 1984, when they moved to O’Neill and made a host of new friends and enjoyed card playing with all of them. Ethel really liked to grow flowers and a vegetable garden. Her family said she had a green thumb.

Ethel loved taking care of her family and spent time much time with her grandchildren, Bryan and Jon Jelinek. She enjoyed traveling with Alvin throughout the United States and Canada of their 16 years throughout their retirement. Ethel and Alvin nearly celebrated their 50th anniversary by 11 months. After Alvin’s death in 1996, Ethel moved to Lincoln.

Ethel lived at Van Dorn Villa for 16 years with her identical twin sister, Esther. Then Ethel and Esther decided to move to Windcrest Assisted Living Facility as Ethel lived in this facility four more years. She loved the Lord and attended the Catholic church at Saint Wenceslaus in Verdigre, where Alvin and Ethel were married.

As the couple retired from the family farm/ranch, they attended Saint Patrick in O’Neill. After moving to Lincoln, she attended the Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church until her death. Ethel would say that church in her life was the best thing she ever did.

Ethel was a sweet and loving spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all. She often talked of her love for Alvin and was clearly looking forward to their reunion in paradise with him.

Survivors include son Dale and spouse Jeanann Jelinek of Lincoln; grandsons Bryan (Sara) Jelinek of Beatrice and Jon (Nichole) Jelinek of Waverly; great-grandchildren Colton, Noah, Alexa and Olivia Jelinek; nephews and nieces Allen, Gene and Karen Sedivy and Vivian Jelinek. In Dale’s second marriage was added stepchildren Beth (RJ) Jones of Beatrice, Amy Urbaschek of Lincoln and Mathew (Amanda) Jurgens of Lake Charles, La., nine stepgrandchildren with four great-great-grandchildren.

Ethel was preceded in death by her spouse of 49 years from marriage, Alvin J. Jelinek; her parents, Anton and Martha; and sisters Violet, Irene, Esther and Lorraine Konopasek.

-