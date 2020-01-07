O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ethel Frisch, 102, O’Neill, will be at a later date in the spring.
She died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
MADISON — Services for Larry Wetjen, 66, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
WEST POINT — Services for Gladys Mandel, 80, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. She died Monday, Jan. 5, 2020, at CHI-Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
WAYNE — Services for Mary Lou George, 88, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.
Sally Harmon Petersen lost her five-month battle to pancreatic cancer on the evening of Nov. 11, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla., with her family by her side. She was 71 years old.
NELIGH — Services for Donna J. Payne, 93, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin at 12:45 p.m.
GATES — Memorial services for Tamara J. “Tami” (Wilcox) Klein, 61, rural Broken Bow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Gates Community Center in Gates. The Rev. Marty Robbins will officiate. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Kevin L. Wegner, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Elvin A.T. Frank, 93, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Al Wolverton will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Post 3602, American Legion P…
