Esther Wantlin

NORFOLK — Private services and inurnment for Esther J. Wantlin, 88, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

She died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Richard Best

Richard Best

SPENCER — Services for Richard Best, 69, Naper, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence.

Grace Meikle

Grace Meikle

CREIGHTON —  Services for Grace Meikle, 91, Lakewood, Wash., will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Anne Jensen

Anne Jensen

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Anne Jensen, 98, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

JoAnn Leise

JoAnn Leise

HARTINGTON — Services for JoAnn E. Leise, 84, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. David Liewer will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Esther Wantlin

Esther Wantlin

NORFOLK — Private services and inurnment for Esther J. Wantlin, 88, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Janet Scherer

Janet Scherer

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Janet Scherer, 80, West Point, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery at a later date.

Miguel Hernandez Ramirez

Miguel Hernandez Ramirez

NORFOLK — Services for Miguel Hernandez Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.

Nancy Fessler

Nancy Fessler

STUART — Services for Nancy A. Fessler, 78, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be at a later date.

Connie Granquist

Connie Granquist

WAYNE — Services for Connie L. Kramer Granquist, 61, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

