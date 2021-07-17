Esther Wantlin

MADISON — Private inurnment for Esther J. Wantlin, 88, Norfolk, will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.
She died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2021
Esther was born on Sept. 23, 1932, in Norfolk, to Paul and Amelia (Koza) Roker. She attended country school in Stanton County, later graduating from Stanton High School.
Esther married Burton in Madison. Esther worked for Sherwood Medical in Norfolk for many years. She enjoyed many things in life such as creating different art designs and crafts, word searches and keeping up with all genres of sports.
Esther was always keeping herself busy with something.
Survivors include a son, Burt (Debra) Wantlin; grandchildren Elliott Wantlin, Brooke Wantlin, Alexandra Wantlin, Nicole Wantlin, Jacqueline Wantlin and Amanda (Brad) Ottis; and children Jake and Josh, Eric (Megan) Bowles and child Garrett, Jason Perdew, and Ashley Spath.
Esther was preceded in death by her spouse, Burton in 1984; a son, Gary Wantlin; a daughter, Lana Wantlin; and parents Paul and Amelia.
