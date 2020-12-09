You have permission to edit this article.
BAZILE MILLS — Private services for Esther Krepel, 87, Creighton, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

A celebration of life will be take place in the summer of 2021 with details to be announced.

She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1932-2020

Esther Martha (Kruse) Krepel, daughter of Herman and Hilda (Menger) Kruse, was born Dec. 24, 1932, at Creighton. Esther attended country school near the family home.

On Feb. 7, 1953, Esther was united in marriage to Robert Krepel Sr. at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. They were blessed with four children: Robert, David, Mark and Donna.

Esther and Bob lived north of Creighton on the Kruse family farm for most of their married life. Besides raising her family, Esther helped on the farm and had a large garden. Many hours were spent in her kitchen, canning, cooking and baking for her family.

Esther worked at The Carriage House in Creighton and also at Creighton Care Centre for many years. Bob and Esther moved into Creighton in 1994.

Esther’s faith was very important to her. She was baptized on Jan. 22, 1933, and confirmed on May 22, 1946, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills, where she remained a member for the rest of her life. She was active in the ladies aid.

Esther enjoyed spending time with her family and camping with them. Family gatherings usually involved playing cards.

Esther is survived by her spouse, Bob of Creighton; her children, Robert (Carey) Krepel Jr. of Creighton, David (Mary) Krepel of Kingfisher, Okla., Mark (Beth) Krepel of Crofton and Donna (Jeff) Jones of Crofton; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Herman Kruse of Creighton and Lyle (Linda) Kruse of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Hilda Kruse; a daughter, Barbara in infancy; a grandson, Garrett Jones; her sisters, Mathilda (Walter) Fuelberth, Selma (Dale) Lemke and Lois (Myron) Koenig; her sister-in-law, Sharlyn Kruse; and Bob’s siblings, Leon (Jeanine) Krepel, Leona (Ed) Nadrachal, Helen (Louis) Waterman, Milada (Martin) Craig and Bess (Royal) Jeffrey-Tinker.

