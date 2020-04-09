Esther Kleveland

NEWMAN GROVE — Private graveside services for Esther M. Kleveland, 95, Newman Grove, will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.
She died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
1924-2020
Esther Minna Erna Kleveland, daughter of Albert and Bertha (Pose) Wollin, was born July 6, 1924, rural Lindsay. She was baptized and confirmed at the German Evangelical Zion Lutheran Church near Lindsay and attended School District 49 in rural Madison County. After receiving her education, she worked in various homes as a housekeeper and caretaker.
On Feb. 21, 1943, Esther married Harold G. Kleveland at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. They made their home in Newman Grove, later moving to Winnebago, Minn., Belvidere, Ill., and returned to Newman Grove in 1962.
Esther was a custodian of the Newman Grove elementary school for nearly 25 years, cleaning the building as if it were her own. She is remembered by many students who attended during that time.
Esther was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary, playing an active role and offering dedicated support. She was a longtime faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newman Grove and served in many ministries.
She enjoyed visiting with people, socializing with her coffee group, actively supporting local activities and sporting events of her grandchildren, and she especially liked basketball. She loved keeping her daily journals, phone calls, sending letters and cards and growing beautiful flowers.
Esther is survived by her four children: Calvin (Jodeen) Kleveland of Newman Grove, Randall (Janice) Kleveland of Newman Grove, Bonita Gerloff of Newman Grove and Brian (Jan) Kleveland of Columbus; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Harold; parents Albert and Bertha Wollin; a brother; four sisters; and son-in-law Frank Gerloff.
Esther was the last surviving member of her generation in both the Kleveland and Wollin families.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, American Legion Post 73 in Newman Grove or Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, and may be sent to PO Box 295, Newman Grove, NE 68758.
