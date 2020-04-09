Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 40 TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DUST FROM CONSTRUCTION SITES OR TILLED
FIELDS COULD ALSO PRODUCE SOME REDUCED VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

Esther Kleveland

NEWMAN GROVE — Private graveside services for Esther M. Kleveland, 95, Newman Grove, will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID-19, there will be no public visitation.

She died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1924-2020

Esther Minna Erna Kleveland, daughter of Albert and Bertha (Pose) Wollin, was born July 6, 1924, rural Lindsay. She was baptized and confirmed at the German Evangelical Zion Lutheran Church near Lindsay and attended School District 49 in rural Madison County. After receiving her education, she worked in various homes as a housekeeper and caretaker.

On Feb. 21, 1943, Esther married Harold G. Kleveland at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. They made their home in Newman Grove, later moving to Winnebago, Minn., Belvidere, Ill., and returned to Newman Grove in 1962.

Esther was a custodian of the Newman Grove elementary school for nearly 25 years, cleaning the building as if it were her own. She is remembered by many students who attended during that time.

Esther was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary, playing an active role and offering dedicated support. She was a longtime faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newman Grove and served in many ministries.

She enjoyed visiting with people, socializing with her coffee group, actively supporting local activities and sporting events of her grandchildren, and she especially liked basketball. She loved keeping her daily journals, phone calls, sending letters and cards and growing beautiful flowers.

Esther is survived by her four children: Calvin (Jodeen) Kleveland of Newman Grove, Randall (Janice) Kleveland of Newman Grove, Bonita Gerloff of Newman Grove and Brian (Jan) Kleveland of Columbus; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Harold; parents Albert and Bertha Wollin; a brother; four sisters; and son-in-law Frank Gerloff.

Esther was the last surviving member of her generation in both the Kleveland and Wollin families.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, American Legion Post 73 in Newman Grove or Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, and may be sent to PO Box 295, Newman Grove, NE 68758.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

