TILDEN — Services for Esther A. Henseleit, 98, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Esther Henseleit died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Keith R. Polenske, 50, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 1644.
NORFOLK — Services for Jennifer L. Norman, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk.
STUART — Services for Duane Shald, 69, Stuart, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.
MADISON — Services for Arland C. Gross, 72, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Jerry Konopasek, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Natio…
Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, Wichita, Kan., formerly of Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita.
O’NEILL — Services for Ronald Wright, 77, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deanna K. Tiedtke, 50, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.