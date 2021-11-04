TILDEN — Services for Esther A. Henseleit, 98, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Esther Henseleit died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1922-2021
Esther A. Henseleit, daughter of William H. “Bill” and Emma A. (Thies) Werkmeister, was born Dec. 27, 1922, at her home near Tilden. Esther attended School District 17 in Antelope County.
On March 6, 1946, she married Lawrence E. Henseleit at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. They were blessed with two children, Marlene and Larry.
Esther lived and worked on the farm near Tilden until 1985, when she and her spouse, Lawrence, moved into town. Esther was a hard worker and even after moving to town, she worked on the farm helping her son, Larry.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Esther enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, embroidering, quilting, playing cards and fishing. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending the many activities that her grandchildren participated in.
Esther also loved getting together with family for the holidays. She especially loved celebrating everyone’s birthday.
Esther is survived by her son, Larry (Janet) Henseleit of Tilden; a son-in-law, Charlie Oelsligle of Meadow Grove; grandchildren Jamie (Tanner) Lancaster of Tilden, Lisa (Jay) Sayers of Tilden, Roberta Oelsligle of Meadow Grove and Ben (Jody) Whatley of Madison; five great-grandchildren, Braylen Lancaster, Everley Lancaster, Graham Sayers, Sydney Whatley and Brooklynn Whatley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Lawrence; daughter Marlene; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Erwin Meyer; and brother and sister-in-law William “Buster” and Genrose “Pete” Werkmeister.