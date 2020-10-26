Esther Carlson

WINSIDE — Private services for Esther M. Carlson, 85, Winside, will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the church. Masks and social distancing are required.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2020
Esther Mathilda Carlson was born Feb. 17, 1935, at Battle Creek to Fred and Bertha (Long) Otjen. She attended school in Tilden and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1952.
Esther married Alvin Carlson on April 14, 1968, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple farmed near Winside until 1973 and moved into Winside. She was employed as a receptionist and nurse practitioner for 20 years for Dr. Dunlap and Dr. Brauer.
Esther was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. She was a former Sunday school and catechism teacher. Esther was a member of the ladies aid and various card clubs. She was a devoted mom and homemaker, caretaker for her spouse and baby sitter for her grandchildren and neighborhood kids.
Esther is survived by her son, Chad (Michelle) Carlson of Winside; grandchildren Alex, Tyler, Landon and Alayna; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Alvin in 2008; a son, Steph in 2017; a brother, Gilbert Otjen; and a sister, Elaine (Everett) Watson.
Memorials may be directed to Esther’s family for later designation.