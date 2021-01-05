HUMPHREY — Services for Erwin Zach, 89, rural Genoa, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military honors military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and V.F.W. Post 7725 will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Thursday, also at the church. All current health guidelines will be followed.
He died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
1931-2020
Erwin was born Jan. 7, 1931, the son of Joseph and Mary (Pfeifer) Zach at Humphrey. He attended St. Mary of the Angels School in rural Humphrey until the 10th grade. He then attended and graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1949.
On May 1, 1952, Erwin and Margaret (Eisenmenger) were united in marriage at St. Francis Catholic Church. Erwin entered the U.S. Marine Corp. on Feb. 20, 1952. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on Feb. 11, 1954.
Erwin enjoyed playing baseball for the St. Mary’s Team, where he liked to pitch. He farmed in the St. Mary’s area on his parent’s farm and worked bailing hay for Ralph and Eleanor Eisenmenger family farm. In 1968, he purchased and moved to the current family farm 8.5 miles south of Lindsay. Later in his farming career, he worked seasonally for Preister Ag Supply.
Erwin and Margaret greatly enjoyed taking care of their home acreage.
Erwin is survived by daughter Cathi (Larry) Beiermann of Columbus; son Lyle (Kim) Zach of Elkhorn; daughter Mary Classen (Paul Wietfeld) of Humphrey; daughter Brenda (Terry) Eller of Shelby; son Edward Zach of Cortland; daughter Ann (Kelly) Thieman of Randolph; son Roy Zach of Genoa; daughter-in-law Loree Zach of Madison; 26 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Coletta Paprocki and Frances (Alan) Beller.
Erwin was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Zach; his spouse, Margaret Zach; his sons, Thomas and Mark Zach; a son-in-law, Ron Classen; a daughter-in-law, Tawny Zach; his brothers, Joseph (Lorraine) Zach, Frederick (Eleanor) Zach, Leo Zach and Richard (Henrietta) Zach; his sisters, Helen (Elmer) Stritt, Henrietta (Ray) Sueper, Emma (Vic) Haase, Theresa (Luke) Wieser; and a brother-in-law, Stan Paprocki.
