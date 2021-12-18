You have permission to edit this article.
Erwin Michaelsen

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Erwin L. Michaelsen, 99, Norfolk, were Friday, Dec. 17, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Erwin Michaelsen died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

