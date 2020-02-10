NIOBRARA — Services for Errnan Molina, 23, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his residence.
CREIGHTON — Services for Florence Hasenpflug, 94, formerly of Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Everett Wagner, 88, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post …
PILGER — Services for Harlin Westerhold, 92, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger.
TILDEN — Services for Thelma Cooley, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
WEST POINT — Services for Roger D. Claussen, 82, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in West Point.
STANTON — Services for LeRoy G. Daniel, 80, Stanton, will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at New England Congregational Church of Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. He requested cremation. Burial of his cremains will be in the Bega Cemetery at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Services for Clara Mae Daniels, 91, of Ainsworth will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for LeRoy G. Daniel, 80, Stanton, are pending with Home for Funerals.
