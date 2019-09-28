Ernest Volkmer, Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Ernest C. Volkmer Jr., 74, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Wahoo.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with a 7 p.m. vigil.
He died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air.
1945-2019
Ernest was born Sept. 13, 1945, to Ernest and Helen (Harwig) Volkmer Sr. at Nebraska City. Ernie attended and graduated from Nebraska City Lourdes in 1963. Ernie the joined the United States Air Force serving from Sept. 19, 1963, to Sept. 18, 1967.
After his honorable discharge he joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He lived in West Point, Hartington, Lincoln and Ernie’s last assignment was in Norfolk.
Ernie married Alice Nemecek on Oct. 26, 1984, in Wahoo. Ernie retired in 1997 from the State Patrol. He then worked 15 years for Norfolk High School.
Ernie loved to hunt, fish and follow the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Ernie is survived by his two sons, Jordan Volkmer of Loveland, Colo., and Patrick Volkmer of Norfolk; and three brothers, Mark and Kathy Volkmer of Brock, Frank and Julie Volkmer of Nebraska City and William and Carolyn Volkmer of Syracuse.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Alice on April 20, 2011.
