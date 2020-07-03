Ernest Swanson

LAUREL — Services for Ernest L. Swanson, 91, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
He died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
BUTTE — Private services for Alice Smalley, 90, Butte, were Thursday, July 2, at Butte City Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Richard Cleary, 77, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Atkinson with military rites by American Legion Post 86 of Atkinson.
WAYNE — Private services for Stanley Walde, 83, Hoskins, formerly of Winside, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Rodella A. Wacker, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Bobbie Reifenrath, 75, Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate.
CHAMBERS — Private memorial services for Richard Grimes, 78, Chambers, will be at a later date at the Chambers Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Eleanora Fisher, 99, O’Neill, will be done through Zoom with Trevor Combs officiating. Private graveside services will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial graveside services for Glenna Spanel-Abbott, 92, Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
