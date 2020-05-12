COLUMBUS — Private services for Ernest “Ernie” Sayers, 90, Clarkson, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Gass Haney Funeral Chapel in Columbus. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate. Public burial services will be at about 2:45 p.m. at the Leigh City Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Hartman Post 84 honor guard.
He died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
1929-2020
Ernest Sayers was born on Oct. 11, 1929, in Colfax County, to Roy and Elsie (Hejtmanek) Sayers, the third of four sons. He lived his entire life in the Leigh and Clarkson area, farming with his dad and brothers.
On Sept. 13, 1951, Ernie was drafted into the Army. He spent 10 months in Korea with the 35th Regiment of the 25th Division and spent some time on Heartbreak Ridge. In the early part of the winter, he was sent to Kumwa Valley, where he spent Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Ernie was honorably discharged on June 13, 1953, and after spending a brief time working for Rohr Aircraft in California, he returned to farming in Nebraska with his family.
On Feb. 14, 1959, Ernie was united in marriage to Audrey Wilke at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. To this union were born three children: Cynthia, Russell and Alan.
Ernie enjoyed farming, and he and Audrey lived their entire married life on the farm south of Clarkson, where he sold a short line of equipment in addition to farming. Above all else, Ernie loved his family, and due to his loss of vision, was never able to see his youngest great-grandchild.
Ernie was a member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson and the V.F.W. in Columbus.
Ernie is survived by his spouse, Audrey Sayers of Clarkson; a daughter, Cynthia Sayers of Alpharetta, Ga.; two sons, Russell (Jayne) Sayers of Clarkson and Alan (Jackie) Sayers of Clarkson; grandchildren Casey Sayers of Clarkson, Kyle Sayers of Clarkson, Tiffany (Casey) Campbell of Tilden, Sabrina Lavington of Elmwood, Rosalynne (Shane) Scheinost of York, Nicholas (Samantha) Sayers of Clarkson and Garrett Sayers of Clarkson; great-grandchildren Keaton Campbell, Blake and Kaitlyn Lavington and Reese Scheinost; a brother, Alvin Sayers of Clarkson; a sister-in-law, Gloria Miller of Lincoln; and brothers-in-law, Sidney (Martha) Wilke of For Lupton, Colo., Philip (Leslie) Wilke of Moreno Valley, Calif., Martin (Carol) Wilke of Boise, Idaho, David (Jean) Wilke of Granby, Colo., Quentin (Marcy) Wilke of Garden City, Kan., Clark (Kathy) Wilke of Osmond, Colin (Janet) Wilke of Kearney, John (Robyn Gaskin) Wilke of New Zealand, Andrew (Donna) Wilke of Lincoln and Luke (Deb) Wilke of Rochester, Minn.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elsie Sayers; his brothers, Willis and George Sayers; and his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Sayers.
In lieu of flowers, plants or stone statues, memorials are suggested to Orphan Grain Train, Clarkson Christian Daycare or the donor’s choice.
