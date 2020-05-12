COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Ernest Sayers

Ernest Sayers

COLUMBUS — Private services for Ernest “Ernie” Sayers, 90, Clarkson, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Gass Haney Funeral Chapel in Columbus. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate. Public burial services will be at about 2:45 p.m. at the Leigh City Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Hartman Post 84 honor guard.

He died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

1929-2020

Ernest Sayers was born on Oct. 11, 1929, in Colfax County, to Roy and Elsie (Hejtmanek) Sayers, the third of four sons. He lived his entire life in the Leigh and Clarkson area, farming with his dad and brothers.

On Sept. 13, 1951, Ernie was drafted into the Army. He spent 10 months in Korea with the 35th Regiment of the 25th Division and spent some time on Heartbreak Ridge. In the early part of the winter, he was sent to Kumwa Valley, where he spent Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Ernie was honorably discharged on June 13, 1953, and after spending a brief time working for Rohr Aircraft in California, he returned to farming in Nebraska with his family.

On Feb. 14, 1959, Ernie was united in marriage to Audrey Wilke at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. To this union were born three children: Cynthia, Russell and Alan.

Ernie enjoyed farming, and he and Audrey lived their entire married life on the farm south of Clarkson, where he sold a short line of equipment in addition to farming. Above all else, Ernie loved his family, and due to his loss of vision, was never able to see his youngest great-grandchild.

Ernie was a member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson and the V.F.W. in Columbus.

Ernie is survived by his spouse, Audrey Sayers of Clarkson; a daughter, Cynthia Sayers of Alpharetta, Ga.; two sons, Russell (Jayne) Sayers of Clarkson and Alan (Jackie) Sayers of Clarkson; grandchildren Casey Sayers of Clarkson, Kyle Sayers of Clarkson, Tiffany (Casey) Campbell of Tilden, Sabrina Lavington of Elmwood, Rosalynne (Shane) Scheinost of York, Nicholas (Samantha) Sayers of Clarkson and Garrett Sayers of Clarkson; great-grandchildren Keaton Campbell, Blake and Kaitlyn Lavington and Reese Scheinost; a brother, Alvin Sayers of Clarkson; a sister-in-law, Gloria Miller of Lincoln; and brothers-in-law, Sidney (Martha) Wilke of For Lupton, Colo., Philip (Leslie) Wilke of Moreno Valley, Calif., Martin (Carol) Wilke of Boise, Idaho, David (Jean) Wilke of Granby, Colo., Quentin (Marcy) Wilke of Garden City, Kan., Clark (Kathy) Wilke of Osmond, Colin (Janet) Wilke of Kearney, John (Robyn Gaskin) Wilke of New Zealand, Andrew (Donna) Wilke of Lincoln and Luke (Deb) Wilke of Rochester, Minn.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elsie Sayers; his brothers, Willis and George Sayers; and his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Sayers.

In lieu of flowers, plants or stone statues, memorials are suggested to Orphan Grain Train, Clarkson Christian Daycare or the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Russell Stahlecker

NORFOLK — Memorial services and military rites for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Viola Heiser

LYNCH — Viola Heiser, 83, Lynch, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Joseph Hupp

Services for Joseph F. “Joe” Hupp, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sand Springs, Okla. The Rev. Todd Nance will officiate with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Mannford, Okla.

Dorothy Isom

CARROLL — Private graveside services for Dorothy L. Isom, 89, Carroll, will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Loretta Bottolfsen

HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta M. Bottolfsen, 100, Beemer, formerly of Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Gary Willers

Gary Willers

NELIGH — Services for Gary L Willers, 77, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Ernest Sayers

Ernest Sayers

COLUMBUS — Private services for Ernest “Ernie” Sayers, 90, Clarkson, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Gass Haney Funeral Chapel in Columbus. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate. Public burial services will be at about 2:45 p.m. at the Leigh City Cemetery with military rites by Ame…

Erhardt Jacobsen

LAUREL — Private memorial services for Erhardt C. Jacobsen, 78, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Matt Quanbeck of the United Lutheran Church in Laurel will officiate.

Steve Hanzlik

Steve Hanzlik

MADISON — Private services for Steve Hanzlik, 58, Madison, will be officiated by the Rev. Vincent Sunguti. Burial will be in Pilger Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-