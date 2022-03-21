HARTINGTON — Services for Ernest E. Jueden, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Ernest Jueden died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Phyllis V. Frahm, 95, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Phyllis Frahm died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.
EWING — Services for Sharon Ward, 82, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing with the Rev. James Kramper officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.
WINSIDE — Visitation for Richard W. “Dick” Schmidt, 79, of Winside will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside with a 7 p.m. prayer service, followed by military rites.
SPENCER — Services for Stacey E. Pecena, 52, Wayne, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Revs. Glen Stahlecker and Gary Binder will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.
CONCORD — Memorial services for Daryl H. Reifenrath, 76, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Merl H. Thelen, 71, Norfolk, will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.