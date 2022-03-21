 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ernest Jueden

HARTINGTON — Services for Ernest E. Jueden, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Ernest Jueden died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Tags

In other news

Phyllis Frahm

Phyllis Frahm

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis V. Frahm, 95, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Phyllis Frahm died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Jeffery Hansen

Jeffery Hansen

A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.

Sharon Ward

Sharon Ward

EWING — Services for Sharon Ward, 82, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing with the Rev. James Kramper officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Richard Schmidt

Richard Schmidt

WINSIDE — Visitation for Richard W. “Dick” Schmidt, 79, of Winside will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside with a 7 p.m. prayer service, followed by military rites.

Stacey Pecena

Stacey Pecena

SPENCER — Services for Stacey E. Pecena, 52, Wayne, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Revs. Glen Stahlecker and Gary Binder will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.

Daryl Reifenrath

Daryl Reifenrath

CONCORD — Memorial services for Daryl H. Reifenrath, 76, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Gary Marks

Gary Marks

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Thomas Hoff

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Merl Thelen

Merl Thelen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Merl H. Thelen, 71, Norfolk, will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara