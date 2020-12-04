Ernest Johnson

A celebration of his life for Ernest L. Johnson, 57, will be set for a later date.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha from complications due to COVID-19.
Ernest Leroy Johnson was born Feb. 28, 1963, in West Point to Kathryn Stewart. The family moved to San Francisco, Calif., then eventually moved to Tilden, where he attended Elkhorn Valley School. He later moved to Neligh.
Ernie was a truck driver for many years. He is known by his family and friends for his quirky personality, his selflessness and his kindness, and his love for food, especially pizza and macaroni.
Survivors include Ernie’s sister, Lori Meyer of Norfolk; his nephews and niece, Ryan (Stacy) Meyer, Dustin (Crystal) Meyer, Daniel (Amy) Meyer and BreeAnna Meyer; 10 great-nieces and -nephews, and many cousins and friends.
Ernie was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Stewart.