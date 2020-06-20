O’NEILL — Services for Ernest Gudenschwager, 86, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard with military rites provided by the Orchard American Legion Victory Post 136. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday at Faith Community Church in O’Neill.
Mr. Gudenschwager died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home in Orchard. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
1933-2020
Ernest Gudenschwager Jr. was born on Dec. 9, 1933, to Ernest and Meta (Schwanz) Gudenschwager on the family farm, outside of Hill Point, Wis. He followed his sister Mildred and then Delbert, Arlene, Lucille and Alan completed the family. He attended Meyer’s country school and graduated from Lime Ridge High School, Lime Ridge, Wis., in 1951. Ernest grew up helping his dad on the farm. He loved his mother’s cooking, playing sports and reading all the books in the school library.
After graduation, Ernest went to work for Butch Suemnicht at his cheese factory in Plain, Wis. In 1953, Ernest joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Austria, then Germany and was honorably discharged in 1955. Ernest returned home and went back to working for Butch at the cheese factory where Butch taught him everything he knew about cheese making.
Ernest left Wisconsin and set out on his own, first finding a job in Renwick, Iowa, where Swede and Helen Swanson “adopted” him and loved him like a son. He also met the love of his life in Renwick, Shirley Nelson, who he married on March 18, 1961. They began their married life in Orchard, where Ernest along with his partner, Johnny Kiley, bought the Orchard Creamery and later built the Orchard Cheese Factory. Ernest and Shirley became the parents of Shelly, Dawn, Jody and Darin.
In 1972, Ernest sold the cheese factory and bought their farm north of Orchard. In 1977, he built the Corsica Cheese Factory in Corsica, S.D. For 10 years, he commuted between Orchard and Corsica until he sold it in 1987. He and Shirley retired in 1995.
Ernest loved the Lord and accepted him as his Savior. He led by example and taught his family the importance of prayer, studying the Word and living for Jesus. Ernest attended Faith Community Church and thoroughly enjoyed going to Sunday School and church.
Ernest was a disciplined, hardworking family man who cared deeply for his family. They loved and admired him in return. One of his greatest joys was becoming a Grandpa. He loved attending almost all of the grandchildren’s activities.
Ernest enjoyed fishing, traveling (especially to Canada annually for many years), duck and goose hunting on the Missouri River, traveling with Shirley, reading, eating Shirley’s delicious desserts, gardening and canning. He also enjoyed watching his favorite teams: the Green Bay Packers and the Huskers. He was also a member of the VFW, participating in parades and Honor Guards.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 59 years, Shirley Gudenschwager of Orchard; his daughters, Shelly (Steve) Strope of Orchard, Dawn (Travis) VanderPol of Rapid City, S.D., Jody (James) Fuchtman of Creighton; son, Darin Gudenschwager of Lamoni, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Shayna Strope (friend Kyle Maxwell), Skyler Strope, Spencer Strope, Tanner (Cierra) VanderPol, Tate (Sara) VanderPol, Tayler (Zach) Horstman, Alex (Jordan) Taralson, Ian Fuchtman and Sloane Fuchtman; eight great-grandchilren Ashton, Ava, Lakin and Liam Cleveland, Faith, Madison and Rylee VanderPol, and Audrey Ann VanderPol; two sisters, Mildred Lentz of Reedsburg, Wis., and Arlene Schulz of Hill Point, Wis.; brother, Alan Gudenschwager of Hill Point, Wis.; sister- in-law, Pat Gudenschwager of Reedsburg, Wis.; and brother-in-law, Doug Hoy of Lime Ridge, Wis.; many nieces and nephews.
Waiting at the gates of Heaven to welcome him are his parents; his brother, Delbert; his sister, Lucille Hoy; brother-in-law, Ervin Lentz; his mother and father-in-law, Gerald and Bernice Nelson; in addition to other family and friends.