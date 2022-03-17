BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ernest Eckmann, 82, Lindy, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and the Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Monday at the church.
Ernest Eckmann died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.