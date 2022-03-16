BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ernest Eckmann, 82, Lindy, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ernest Eckmann died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence.
LINDSAY — Services for Stacia A. Steensnes, 101, Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery near Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sandra K. McNeill, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Wolff died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Krueger died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Debra J. Stoltz, 54, Mount Vernon, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Sara Fegley and the Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for David J. Drahota, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schillmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by A…
ALBION — Private services for Adrian G. Texley, 87, Albion, were Monday, March 14, with Vicar Elizabeth Goering officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and the Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.