 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ernest Eckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ernest Eckmann, 82, Lindy, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ernest Eckmann died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence.

Tags

In other news

Stacia Steensnes

Stacia Steensnes

LINDSAY — Services for Stacia A. Steensnes, 101, Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery near Newman Grove.

Sandra McNeill

Sandra McNeill

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sandra K. McNeill, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk.

Elizabeth Wolff

Elizabeth Wolff

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Wolff died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Karen Krueger

Karen Krueger

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Krueger died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Debra Stoltz

Debra Stoltz

ELGIN — Services for Debra J. Stoltz, 54, Mount Vernon, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.

Ethel Weinrich Waldow

Ethel Weinrich Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Sara Fegley and the Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

David Drahota

David Drahota

NORFOLK — Memorial services for David J. Drahota, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schillmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by A…

Adrian Texley

Adrian Texley

ALBION — Private services for Adrian G. Texley, 87, Albion, were Monday, March 14, with Vicar Elizabeth Goering officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Evelyn Becker

Evelyn Becker

CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and the Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara