Erma Gatzemeyer

BANCROFT — A memorial service for Erma Eunice (Holmberg) Gatzemeyer, 78, Bancroft, will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at the Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate, with burial following in the Bancroft Cemetery. She died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, after a short fight with lymphoma.
A visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
She ended her courageous fight surrounded by love from family and friends. Erma grew up on a farm near Lyons, with her mom, Dorothy, dad Lawrence, three brothers, Tony, Fred, Jerry, and her sister, Mary Sue. She attended Paine District 37 grade school and graduated from Lyons High School in 1960. She met and married Patrick Gatzemeyer of Bancroft, where they lived and farmed until retiring to town in 2008.
Erma and Pat had four boys: Kent Karl, Kurt Lee, Patrick Wayne and Brent Alan. Much of Erma’s young life revolved around taking the boys to and from tractor pulls, sports activities and cooking all sorts of meals to take to Pat and the boys in the field.
Erma’s greatest joy in life was being a mom, grandma and great-grandma and making sure everyone always got their favorite food! She was an avid Nebraska Husker and B-R/BRLD fan. She was an active member of the Bancroft Presbyterian Church. She held multiple positions in the Lyons/Bancroft community for a number of years before retiring as a cook at the Bancroft-Rosalie Community School. After retirement she enjoyed being an assistant librarian at Bancroft Public Library and delivering meals-on-wheels through the Bancroft Senior Center, where she also taught Tai Chi.
In recent years, Erma loved putting together family picnics, traveling with family and exploring casinos everywhere she went!
Erma is survived by her sons, Kent (Julie) Gatzemeyer of Des Moines, Iowa, Kurt (Leslie) Gatzemeyer of Bancroft, Patrick (Colleen) Gatzemeyer of Lincoln, Brent (Tiffany) Gatzemeyer of Randolph; grandchildren, Anne, Melanie, Kristen (Cody), Jace (Courtney), Jenae, Brenden, Nathan, Morgan, Aniston and Cade; great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Natasha, Aiden, Farrah, Hadley and Harlyn.
Erma was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Pat Gatzemeyer; parents Lawrence and Dorothy Holmberg; siblings, Sonny and Charlotte Holmberg; brother, Fred Holmberg brothers-in-law Loren, Jim and Dennis Gatzemeyer and Kent Bunderson; and sisters-in-law, Deloise Pearson, Fran Gatzemeyer and Beth Gatzemeyer.