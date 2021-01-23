You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Boone, Madison and Stanton Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Erma Gatzemeyer

Erma Gatzemeyer
courtesy

BANCROFT — A memorial service for Erma Eunice (Holmberg) Gatzemeyer, 78, Bancroft, will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at the Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate, with burial following in the Bancroft Cemetery. She died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, after a short fight with lymphoma.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

———

She ended her courageous fight surrounded by love from family and friends. Erma grew up on a farm near Lyons, with her mom, Dorothy, dad Lawrence, three brothers, Tony, Fred, Jerry, and her sister, Mary Sue. She attended Paine District 37 grade school and graduated from Lyons High School in 1960. She met and married Patrick Gatzemeyer of Bancroft, where they lived and farmed until retiring to town in 2008.

Erma and Pat had four boys: Kent Karl, Kurt Lee, Patrick Wayne and Brent Alan. Much of Erma’s young life revolved around taking the boys to and from tractor pulls, sports activities and cooking all sorts of meals to take to Pat and the boys in the field.

Erma’s greatest joy in life was being a mom, grandma and great-grandma and making sure everyone always got their favorite food! She was an avid Nebraska Husker and B-R/BRLD fan. She was an active member of the Bancroft Presbyterian Church. She held multiple positions in the Lyons/Bancroft community for a number of years before retiring as a cook at the Bancroft-Rosalie Community School. After retirement she enjoyed being an assistant librarian at Bancroft Public Library and delivering meals-on-wheels through the Bancroft Senior Center, where she also taught Tai Chi.

In recent years, Erma loved putting together family picnics, traveling with family and exploring casinos everywhere she went!

Erma is survived by her sons, Kent (Julie) Gatzemeyer of Des Moines, Iowa, Kurt (Leslie) Gatzemeyer of Bancroft, Patrick (Colleen) Gatzemeyer of Lincoln, Brent (Tiffany) Gatzemeyer of Randolph; grandchildren, Anne, Melanie, Kristen (Cody), Jace (Courtney), Jenae, Brenden, Nathan, Morgan, Aniston and Cade; great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Natasha, Aiden, Farrah, Hadley and Harlyn.

Erma was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Pat Gatzemeyer; parents Lawrence and Dorothy Holmberg; siblings, Sonny and Charlotte Holmberg; brother, Fred Holmberg brothers-in-law Loren, Jim and Dennis Gatzemeyer and Kent Bunderson; and sisters-in-law, Deloise Pearson, Fran Gatzemeyer and Beth Gatzemeyer.

Tags

In other news

Agnes Mashino

Agnes Mashino

SPENCER — Services for Agnes M. Mashino, 85, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Atkinson.

Erma Gatzemeyer

Erma Gatzemeyer

BANCROFT — A memorial service for Erma Eunice (Holmberg) Gatzemeyer, 78, Bancroft, will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at the Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate, with burial following in the Bancroft Cemetery. She died on Wednesday, Jan. 2…

Vicki Heelan

Vicki Heelan

NORFOLK — Services for Vicki B. Heelan, 82, Fort Myers, Fla., will be celebrated in Norfolk in June 2021 around her birthday. She died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home in Fort Myers. More details will appear in June. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Terry Wightman

Terry Wightman

Memorial services for Terry Wightman, 69, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Cedar Rapids in charge of the arrangements.

John Kaul

John Kaul

WISNER — Services for John Kaul, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Linda Krueger

Linda Krueger

PIERCE — Services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Robert Wilmes

Robert Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Trisha Lombard

Trisha Lombard

Services for Trisha J. Lombard, 51, Inwood, Iowa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of rural Inwood, Iowa. The Rev. James Koller will officiate.

Kathryn Kathol

Kathryn Kathol

BOW VALLEY — Services for Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The. Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara