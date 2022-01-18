NORFOLK — Erma M. Fox, 80, of Norfolk died at her residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2022
Erma Marlene Fox was born Aug. 29, 1941, at the family farm in rural Albion to Merlin A. and Edith C.M. (Pribnow) Fox. She attended grade school at rural country District 52 in Boone County. She graduated from Albion High School in 1959. After her education, Erma moved to Omaha.
She married Herman Wiese in May 1960. After marriage, Erma and Herman lived in Omaha and later moved to Bennington. Erma worked for Mutual of Omaha and then later as a housekeeping cleaner for the veterans home in Omaha. After 25 years of marriage, Erma and Herman later divorced. She retired in 2003.
Erma then moved to Columbus, then Albion, then later to Norfolk. She enjoyed going to garage sales, antique shops, going to bible study, and donating to various organizations.
Survivors include her siblings, June Kampmann of Denver, Colo., Edna Leach of Aurora, Colo., and Harry Fox of Hoskins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Edith; brother Charles Fox; and her many Pomeranian dogs that she had over the years, which she named “Muffin.”
