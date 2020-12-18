You have permission to edit this article.
Erma Eggerling

Erma Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Erma R. Eggerling, 84, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Karl will officiate. Interment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

1936-2020

Services will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.

Erma Rose was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Omaha to Emil and Henrietta (Lordeman) Bigge. She attended grade school at St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in Petersburg in 1956.

After school, Erma moved to Norfolk where she helped take care of the Myer’s family for four years.

Erma married Russell Joseph “Russ” Eggerling on Sept. 2, 1957, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. After marriage, the couple continued living in Norfolk. Erma worked one year at the Catholic school hot lunch program.

She always enjoyed meeting with the ladies coffee group and having tea with her friend, Maxine. Erma enjoyed women’s golf league, playing bridge, playing cards with friends and family, and crossword puzzles and reading. Erma and Russ participated in perpetual adoration, keeping holy hour every week. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Norfolk, Bound for Glory Choir over 50 years, Altar Society over 50 years, Catholic Daughters Of America and Neighborhood Birthday Club.

Survivors include her spouse, Russell Eggerling of Norfolk; children Therese and Roger Arnold of Madison, Daniel and Angela Eggerling of Norfolk, Mary Hanneman (Denny Yeackley) of Milford, Janet and Phillip Treon of Las Cruces, N.M., Ramona Eggerling of Omaha, Donald and Peggy Eggerling of Sioux City, Iowa, Julie and Robert Givehand of Old Saybrook, Conn., and Michelle Brudigan of Parker, Colo. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Henry Bigge of Fullerton; and sister Gaye Menon of Serra Madre, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Henrietta; granddaughter Amy Eggerling; sisters Emily Reestman, Mary Jane Henn, infant sister Marie Bigge; and infant brother Bernard Bigge.

Organist for the service will be Mary Bruckner with the Bound for Glory Choir singing. Casket bearers will be her grandsons, Joseph Arnold, Anthony Arnold, Adam Arnold, Lloyd Hanneman, Nick Hanneman, Seth Eggerling and Timothy Eggerling.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

