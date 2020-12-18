Erma Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Erma R. Eggerling, 84, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Karl will officiate. Interment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
1936-2020
Services will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.
Erma Rose was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Omaha to Emil and Henrietta (Lordeman) Bigge. She attended grade school at St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in Petersburg in 1956.
After school, Erma moved to Norfolk where she helped take care of the Myer’s family for four years.
Erma married Russell Joseph “Russ” Eggerling on Sept. 2, 1957, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. After marriage, the couple continued living in Norfolk. Erma worked one year at the Catholic school hot lunch program.
She always enjoyed meeting with the ladies coffee group and having tea with her friend, Maxine. Erma enjoyed women’s golf league, playing bridge, playing cards with friends and family, and crossword puzzles and reading. Erma and Russ participated in perpetual adoration, keeping holy hour every week. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Norfolk, Bound for Glory Choir over 50 years, Altar Society over 50 years, Catholic Daughters Of America and Neighborhood Birthday Club.
Survivors include her spouse, Russell Eggerling of Norfolk; children Therese and Roger Arnold of Madison, Daniel and Angela Eggerling of Norfolk, Mary Hanneman (Denny Yeackley) of Milford, Janet and Phillip Treon of Las Cruces, N.M., Ramona Eggerling of Omaha, Donald and Peggy Eggerling of Sioux City, Iowa, Julie and Robert Givehand of Old Saybrook, Conn., and Michelle Brudigan of Parker, Colo. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Henry Bigge of Fullerton; and sister Gaye Menon of Serra Madre, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Henrietta; granddaughter Amy Eggerling; sisters Emily Reestman, Mary Jane Henn, infant sister Marie Bigge; and infant brother Bernard Bigge.
Organist for the service will be Mary Bruckner with the Bound for Glory Choir singing. Casket bearers will be her grandsons, Joseph Arnold, Anthony Arnold, Adam Arnold, Lloyd Hanneman, Nick Hanneman, Seth Eggerling and Timothy Eggerling.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.