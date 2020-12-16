Erma Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Erma R. Eggerling, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died at her home in Norfolk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
In other news
CROFTON — Graveside services for Joy Hillman, 74, Randolph, formerly of Crofton, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton. The Rev. Karl Watkins will officiate.
CLEARWATER — Services for Donna Miller, 82, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
CLARKSON — Private services for Frances Makousky, 93, Stanton, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, under the direction of Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
SNYDER — Services for Seth Hasemann, 32, Snyder, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate with burial and last call by the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department at the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Erma R. Eggerling, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died at her home in Norfolk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
WAUSA — Private services for Florence ElDorado, 88, Wausa, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wausa Evangelical Covenant Church. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry L. Moeller, 72, Creighton, will be Thursday, Dec. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Werner, 70, Battle Creek, will be held at a later date.
WAUSA — Private services for Florence ElDorado, 88, Wausa, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wausa Evangelical Covenant Church. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.