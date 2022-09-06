 Skip to main content
Erling Nerem

Memorial services for Erling C. “Chuck” Nerem, 87, Thor, Iowa, were Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Ullensvang Lutheran Church in Thor. Burial with military honors was in East Ullensvang Lutheran Cemetery in Thor.

Mason-Lindhart Funeral & Cremation Service of Humboldt, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements.

1935-2022

Erling Charles “Chuck” Nerem passed away at his home on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, with his family by his side.

Chuck held a distinguished career in the U.S. Army, worked and enjoyed his own business in aircraft maintenance, as well as owned and operated a horse and cattle ranch.

He is survived by his spouse, Lois of Thor; his children, Pastor Tracy Nerem of Thor, Brett (Lori) Nerem of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Kristen Nerem-Lowery of Moorland, Iowa; his grandchildren, Amber, Casey, Becca and Cornell; his great-grandchildren, Sage, Willow, Coal, Ryker, Thomas, Ellie and Blair; and his brothers, Merrill (Charlene) Nerem of West Union, Iowa, and Clair Nerem of Badger, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron.

Condolences can be left at www.masonlindhart.com.

Lillian Chapman

ALLIANCE — Services for Lillian K. Chapman, 62, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance. David Clement will officiate.

Milan Jensen

CREIGHTON — Services for Milan Jensen, 83, of Creighton will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Lola Johnson

SPENCER — Services for Lola Johnson, 86, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lola Johnson died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Joyce Stark

PIERCE — Services for Joyce L. Stark, 68, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Sylvia Hrbek

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Sylvia Hrbek, 99, Creighton, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Teresa Hirschman

LAUREL — Services for Teresa R. Hirschman, 93, of Sioux City, Iowa, formerly of Laurel, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be at St. Anne’s cemetery in Dixon.

Joyce Stark

PIERCE — Services for Joyce Stark, 68, of Pierce are pending at the Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Orlin Olson

NORFORK — Services for Orlin I. Olson, 87, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Cindy Cone and Chris Hruska officiating. Family burial will take place at a later date.

Robert Jones

WAYNE — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Jones, 82, rural Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Robert Jones died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his farm home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

