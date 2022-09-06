Erling Nerem

Memorial services for Erling C. “Chuck” Nerem, 87, Thor, Iowa, were Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Ullensvang Lutheran Church in Thor. Burial with military honors was in East Ullensvang Lutheran Cemetery in Thor.
Mason-Lindhart Funeral & Cremation Service of Humboldt, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2022
Erling Charles “Chuck” Nerem passed away at his home on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, with his family by his side.
Chuck held a distinguished career in the U.S. Army, worked and enjoyed his own business in aircraft maintenance, as well as owned and operated a horse and cattle ranch.
He is survived by his spouse, Lois of Thor; his children, Pastor Tracy Nerem of Thor, Brett (Lori) Nerem of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Kristen Nerem-Lowery of Moorland, Iowa; his grandchildren, Amber, Casey, Becca and Cornell; his great-grandchildren, Sage, Willow, Coal, Ryker, Thomas, Ellie and Blair; and his brothers, Merrill (Charlene) Nerem of West Union, Iowa, and Clair Nerem of Badger, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron.
