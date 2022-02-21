 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you plan to be outdoors. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.


&&

Eric Witte

NORFOLK — Services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Clara Fuchtman

Clara Fuchtman

CREIGHTON — Services for Clara Fuchtman, 103, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.

Rodney Boelter

Rodney Boelter

ORCHARD — Services for Rodney Boelter, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Lamont Hangman

Lamont Hangman

LAUREL — Services for Lamont R. Hangman, 72, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be at the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.

Roy Reichle

Roy Reichle

ST. HELENA — Services for Roy D. Reichle, 61, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena at a future date.

Dona Stamm

Dona Stamm

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dona Stamm, 65, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln. An additional memorial service will be at Community Bible Church in Norfolk at a later date.

Richard Janssen

Richard Janssen

WAYNE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Richard Janssen died on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jesse Werkmeister

Jesse Werkmeister

NELIGH — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

