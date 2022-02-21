NORFOLK — Services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Clara Fuchtman, 103, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
ORCHARD — Services for Rodney Boelter, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
LAUREL — Services for Lamont R. Hangman, 72, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be at the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.
ST. HELENA — Services for Roy D. Reichle, 61, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena at a future date.
LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dona Stamm, 65, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln. An additional memorial service will be at Community Bible Church in Norfolk at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Richard Janssen died on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.