NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service at church.
Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1967-2022
Eric Frederick was born April 3, 1967, in Norfolk to Fred and Jo (Jochum) Witte. In 1985, he graduated from Norfolk Senior High School. Eric served in the U.S. Navy from April 1986 until April 1990 and loved this country.
Eric was a jack of all trades, but for most of his working life, he was a truck driver. He loved his family and a good round of golf. He enjoyed cheering for his Huskers and riding his motorcycle. Eric had a great sense of humor and had a way of making everyone laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Jo Witte of Norfolk; son Alexander Witte of Norfolk; daughter Mikayla (VanBibber) Baier of Columbia, Mo.; siblings Jim (Angela) Witte of Valley, Beth (Phil) Moran of Larchmont, N.Y., and Amy DeRoin of Omaha; nieces and nephews Ben, Beau, Molly, Dylan, Emily and Kyle; friends Bill Lamm and Samantha Moncebaiz; along with many other friends and his dog, Axel.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Fred.
Memorials are requested to the Make–A–Wish Foundation or the American Heart Association.
