CREIGHTON — Services for Eric Waldow, 39, Plainview, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Eric Waldow died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
1983-2022
Eric Lee Waldow, son of Danny and Joan (Guenther) Waldow, was born June 21, 1983, at Creighton. Eric was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, where he remained a member throughout his life. He attended Creighton Community School, graduating in 2001.
After graduation, Eric attended Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan., and then attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He received his welding degree and was currently employed by Red 10 RV. He really enjoyed working there.
Eric enjoyed many things in life, especially baseball. He was a diehard Atlanta Braves fan. Eric loved watching NASCAR races; Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver. He took pride in his garden and plants. Eric loved to go fishing, camping, play disc golf and woodworking.
The one thing that Eric loved the most was spending time with his daughters, Averi and Claira. Eric enjoyed taking them fishing, riding four wheelers, camping or going to the park. The three of them loved to spend time in the kitchen baking cookies and cakes or trying new recipes.
Eric is survived by his daughters, Averi and Claira Waldow; parents Danny and Joan Waldow; brother Jeff (Brittany) Waldow of Lincoln and their children, Oliver and Mason; brother Shaun Waldow of Creighton and his children, Blake (Kassidy) Waldow of Broken Bow, Brittany (Tyler) Smith of Bloomfield and their daughter, Aspen, Brenden Waldow (fiancé Carlee Thies) of Creighton, and Braden Waldow of Omaha; and brother Chad (Christy) Waldow of Norfolk, and their children, Makenna, Emerson and Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Merle and Ethel Waldow and Francis and Florence Guenther.