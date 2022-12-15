 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas with snow on the ground may see areas of blowing
snow and reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Wayne, Boone, Madison and Stanton Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could cause areas of reduced visibility later tonight and
on Thursday. Locally hazardous driving conditions could occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Eric Waldow

Eric Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Eric Waldow, 39, Plainview, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Eric Waldow died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

1983-2022

Eric Lee Waldow, son of Danny and Joan (Guenther) Waldow, was born June 21, 1983, at Creighton. Eric was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, where he remained a member throughout his life. He attended Creighton Community School, graduating in 2001.

After graduation, Eric attended Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan., and then attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He received his welding degree and was currently employed by Red 10 RV. He really enjoyed working there.

Eric enjoyed many things in life, especially baseball. He was a diehard Atlanta Braves fan. Eric loved watching NASCAR races; Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver. He took pride in his garden and plants. Eric loved to go fishing, camping, play disc golf and woodworking.

The one thing that Eric loved the most was spending time with his daughters, Averi and Claira. Eric enjoyed taking them fishing, riding four wheelers, camping or going to the park. The three of them loved to spend time in the kitchen baking cookies and cakes or trying new recipes.

Eric is survived by his daughters, Averi and Claira Waldow; parents Danny and Joan Waldow; brother Jeff (Brittany) Waldow of Lincoln and their children, Oliver and Mason; brother Shaun Waldow of Creighton and his children, Blake (Kassidy) Waldow of Broken Bow, Brittany (Tyler) Smith of Bloomfield and their daughter, Aspen, Brenden Waldow (fiancé Carlee Thies) of Creighton, and Braden Waldow of Omaha; and brother Chad (Christy) Waldow of Norfolk, and their children, Makenna, Emerson and Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Merle and Ethel Waldow and Francis and Florence Guenther.

Tags

In other news

William McQuistan

William McQuistan

PENDER — Services for William F. “Bill” McQuistan, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Church of Pender. The Rev. Dan Springer will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery near Pender.

William McQuistan

William McQuistan

PENDER — Services for William F. “Bill” McQuistan, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Church of Pender. The Rev. Dan Springer will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery near Pender.

Renee Sazama

Renee Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Renee Sazama, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.

Delwyn Schwager

Delwyn Schwager

CREIGHTON — Services for Delwyn Schwager, 68, Royal, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Bob Dayton will officiate.

Beth Mackeprang

Beth Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Beth E. Mackeprang, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terris Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

William Borer

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Nance Morrow

Nance Morrow

O’NEILL — Services for Nance “Neva Mae” Morrow, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Craig Lambley

Craig Lambley

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63, Akron, Colo., were Dec. 9 at the Brush Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo., and a second service was Dec. 10 at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. The Revs. Bruce Beebout and Martin Leeper officiated. Inurnment was in the Grandview C…

Diane Leland

Diane Leland

FREMONT — Services for Diane M. Leland, 79, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara