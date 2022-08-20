 Skip to main content
Eric Vacha

Eric Vacha

Services for Eric R. Vacha, 35, Astoria, N.Y., formerly of the Clarkson area, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, Ariz. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Willow Lake Garden Ramada.

1986-2022

Eric Robert Vacha of Astoria, New York passed away suddenly on July 20, 2022, at the age of 35.

Eric was born on Nov. 29, 1986, to Sheryl (Reichmuth) Vacha and Terry Vacha in Norfolk. He was joined two years later by his sister, Hollie Vacha. Eric spent his entire childhood growing up on his family’s farm near Clarkson. He spoke often of the great memories he made with his sister out on the farm.

Eric attended St. John Neumann Elementary School and then Clarkson Public Schools. He graduated in 2005 as salutatorian of his class. During his time in school, he enjoyed many activities, including speech, journalism and one-act play. This passion for theater and drama coupled with his enthusiasm for writing lead him to pursue further education in film studies.

Eric moved to San Francisco in 2005 and attended the Academy of Art University. During his college years, Eric started working at Starbucks and quickly moved up to become a store manager. Eric spent 10 wonderful years in San Francisco and relocated to become a manager at a Starbucks store in Times Square in New York City.

For those of you who knew Eric, he was known for his hearty and contagious laugh. He had the ability to quickly connect and made people feel comfortable. People were drawn to his gregarious ways. He would often set up movie and game nights with his friends and roommates. His values that drove him throughout his life were kindness, authenticity and bravery. He had the courage to speak up for the less fortunate, showed compassion for the homeless and stood up for justice and equality.

Eric’s mother married Bill Neesen in 2004, and Eric gained additional family. Eric was preceded in death by an infant brother in 1985; his father, Terry Vacha in 2004; his grandmother, Lorraine Vacha in 2020; and Valery Neesen in 2021.

Eric is survived by his parents, Sheryl and Bill Neesen of Prescott; a sister, Hollie (Vanessa) Vacha-Luois of Loveland, Colo.; a stepsister, Christina (Matt) Fischer of Vienna, Austria, Annie (Aaron) Knape of Omaha; grandparents Robert and Barbara Reichmuth of Prescott, Leonard Vacha of Clarkson and Eveline Neesen of West Point; and many other relatives, too numerous to mention.

In honor of Eric’s memory and to encourage values that he held, we are creating the Eric Vacha Humanitarian Scholarship that will be given yearly. In a world that is sometimes hardened and cold, Eric would encourage everyone to be kinder to one another and to make our world a better place.

