Eric Schellpeper

LINCOLN — Services for Eric W. Schellpeper, 32, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be in the Wyuka Cemetery.
Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel.
1989-2022
Eric William Schellpeper passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, after battling cancer for almost a year. Commonly known as Dada, Uncle E and Eric Church, he was born in Lincoln on April 25, 1989. He graduated from East High School in 2007, where he played golf and tennis. He was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, proudly earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Eric earned an associate degree in business at Southeast Community College in 2010. He worked in customer support, computer technology and sales.
Eric met his future spouse, Becca Evans, in 2008. Eric and Becca were married on Aug. 25, 2018, at Wyuka Stables in Lincoln. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Hazel, on Oct. 12, 2020. They were proud of the two houses, family and life they built together in Lincoln.
Eric is survived by his spouse, Becca; daughter Hazel; parents Jeff and Kathy Schellpeper; brother Andrew (Kristin) Schellpeper; nephews Karson and Aaron; niece Vayda, all of Lincoln; grandmother Faye Schellpeper of Stanton; parents-in-law Jerry and Pam Evans of Crofton; sister-in-law Breanne (Wyeth) Lynch; niece Evelynn; nephew Wallace of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brother-in-law Tim (Alexandrea) Evans; nieces Willa and Landry of Crofton; brother-in-law Preston Evans and friend, Rachel Groth of Sioux Falls; aunts; uncles; cousins and many friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandpa, Sen. Stan Schellpeper of Stanton; and grandparents Henry and Georgia Sanders of Lincoln.
Although Eric left us way too soon, he will live in our hearts forever. A livestream will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com/livestream.
Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.