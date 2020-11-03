Eric Johnson

NIOBRARA — Private graveside services for Eric S. Johnson, 44, Central City, will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.
He died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, as the result of a car accident.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Central City is in charge of the arrangements.
1975-2020
Eric Scott Johnson was born during a snowstorm on Nov. 18, 1975, in Lynch, to Wilton and Georgia (Scott) Johnson. After living a year in Iowa, his family moved to a farm south of Verdel. In 1988, the Johnsons moved their house from the farm into Niobrara, where Eric went to school until his graduation from Niobrara High School in 1994.
Eric had a love for airplanes and flying and dreamed of being a pilot one day. He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he majored in aviation and took private pilot lessons.
Eric met his spouse, Beth (Rohrer) Johnson, while still in high school, and they were married on July 15, 1995. After college, the couple lived for a year in Hay Springs and then moved to Franklin, where they lived for six years.
Because of a diagnosis of a degenerative brain disorder, Eric was forced to give up his dream of being a pilot, but he never gave in to his disability. He worked as a certified nurse assistant during his years living in Franklin and after moving to Central City in 2005, where he also worked at Pizza Hut and the Central City Mall.
Eric had a gift for working with people and always had a smile on his face and a friendly greeting for everyone that he met.
Eric and Beth were blessed with two sons, David and Paul. Eric was a proud father and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and frequently attended church, school and 4-H activities. He was a part of the local Cub Scout and Boy Scout committees and spent many summers accompanying his sons and the other scouts to summer camp. Eric was known for being an avid Huskers fan and also loved attending local high school sporting events.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Grace Scott and Vernon and Wilma Johnson.
He is survived by his parents, Wilton and Georgia Johnson of Niobrara; his brother, Kent Johnson of Yankton; his sister, Anna (Johnson) Cautrell of Ohio; his spouse, Beth, and sons David and Paul; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be used to help complete his son’s Eagle Scout project in Central City or to Camp Augustine Scout Camp in Grand Island.