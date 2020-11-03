You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson

NIOBRARA — Private graveside services for Eric S. Johnson, 44, Central City, will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.

He died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, as the result of a car accident.

Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Central City is in charge of the arrangements.

1975-2020

Eric Scott Johnson was born during a snowstorm on Nov. 18, 1975, in Lynch, to Wilton and Georgia (Scott) Johnson. After living a year in Iowa, his family moved to a farm south of Verdel. In 1988, the Johnsons moved their house from the farm into Niobrara, where Eric went to school until his graduation from Niobrara High School in 1994.

Eric had a love for airplanes and flying and dreamed of being a pilot one day. He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he majored in aviation and took private pilot lessons.

Eric met his spouse, Beth (Rohrer) Johnson, while still in high school, and they were married on July 15, 1995. After college, the couple lived for a year in Hay Springs and then moved to Franklin, where they lived for six years.

Because of a diagnosis of a degenerative brain disorder, Eric was forced to give up his dream of being a pilot, but he never gave in to his disability. He worked as a certified nurse assistant during his years living in Franklin and after moving to Central City in 2005, where he also worked at Pizza Hut and the Central City Mall.

Eric had a gift for working with people and always had a smile on his face and a friendly greeting for everyone that he met.

Eric and Beth were blessed with two sons, David and Paul. Eric was a proud father and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and frequently attended church, school and 4-H activities. He was a part of the local Cub Scout and Boy Scout committees and spent many summers accompanying his sons and the other scouts to summer camp. Eric was known for being an avid Huskers fan and also loved attending local high school sporting events.

Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Grace Scott and Vernon and Wilma Johnson.

He is survived by his parents, Wilton and Georgia Johnson of Niobrara; his brother, Kent Johnson of Yankton; his sister, Anna (Johnson) Cautrell of Ohio; his spouse, Beth, and sons David and Paul; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be used to help complete his son’s Eagle Scout project in Central City or to Camp Augustine Scout Camp in Grand Island.

Tags

In other news

Norma Eckmann

Norma Eckmann

BLOOMFIELD —  Private services for Norma Eckmann, 91, Bloomfield, will be Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Kruger will officiate with a public graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Donald Kisker

Donald Kisker

BUTTE — Memorial services for Donald Kisker, 89, Butte, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Butte. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial at a later date in Riverview Cemetery in McCook.

Geraldelene Korbacher

Geraldelene Korbacher

LAUREL — Services for Geraldelene L. Korbacher, 91, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Doris Carson

Doris Carson

O’NEILL — Services for Doris Carson, 80, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Scottville Cemetery. The Revs. Mike Durre and Joel Wentworth will officiate.

Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson

NIOBRARA — Private graveside services for Eric S. Johnson, 44, Central City, will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.

Jerald Asche

Jerald Asche

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Jerald M. “Harold” Asche, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave., in Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Maedean Peters

Maedean Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Maedean Peters, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate with burial in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Norma Eckmann

Norma Eckmann

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Norma Eckmann, 91, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

JoAnn Cody

JoAnn Cody

STANTON — Services for JoAnn Cody, 70, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara