NORFOLK — Private services for Eric S. Hale, 64, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Eric Hale died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home after a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1957-2022
Eric Steven “Bernie” Hale, son of Wallace and Lorraine (May) Hale, was born April 14, 1957, in Roanoke, Va. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1975.
After graduating, Eric went to work at Nucor for many years. He also worked for Exxon Oil in Texas and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and also at Great Dane in Wayne.
Eric was a member of First Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his son, Eric Hale of Norfolk; daughter Jaime (Chuck) Hughes of Norfolk; son Noah Hale of Norfolk; siblings Roger Hale of Spearfish, S.D., Barry (Phyllis) Hale of Jonesboro, Ark., and Mitzi (John) Bredehoft of Battle Creek; significant other Lisa Tower (mother to Noah); former spouse Rebecca Hale (mother to Eric and Jaime); grandchildren Jailynn and Easton Hughes and Jaxson and Emma Hale, all of Norfolk; and nieces Crystal Schurman of Battle Creek and Courtney Bredehoft of Norfolk.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents; nephew David Hale and sister-in-law Sandy Hale.
