Erhardt Jacobsen

LAUREL — Private memorial services for Erhardt C. Jacobsen, 78, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Matt Quanbeck of the United Lutheran Church in Laurel will officiate.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
1942-2020
Erhardt C. Jacobsen was the son of Axel and Helga (Bach) Jacobsen. He was born Jan. 31, 1942, at Laurel. He grew up on a farm between Belden and Randolph. He attended Prairie Hill School District 68 at Laurel, graduated from Randolph High School in 1959, and then attended Wayne State College.
Erhardt worked at many different jobs. He loved to play cards, and he was the best chess player in the area. He also loved to come to the family reunions.
He always loved visiting with people.
Erhardt is survived by his sisters, Joyce (Mert) Schellpepper and Norma Todd; a brother, Vernon Jacobsen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Axel and Hilga; his brothers and sisters, Harold, Gertrude, Virginia, Raymond, Eugene, Genieve, Edmond and Merle.
