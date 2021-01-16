Ender Davis

CREIGHTON — Ender Lee Davis, 4-month-old son of Edward Davis and Chandra Plunkett of Creighton, died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington for Terry McPhillips, 55, Brandon, S.D. He died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his residence.
CREIGHTON — Services for Lonnie Opkis, 75, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Opkis died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
O’NEILL — Services for Ramon Sprague, 86, O’Neill, will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rev. Joe Schneider officiating. Burial will be in the Inman Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Visitation will be fr…
AINSWORTH — A memorial service will be held at a later date for Wayne S. “Spud” Bower, 89, Ainsworth. He died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services are pending for Ellen E. Glanzer, 87, Norfolk, with Home for Funerals.
BLOOMFIELD — Joyce McFarlane, 93, Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Jan, 13, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield. Services will be held at a later date.
CREIGHTON — A celebration of life open house for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Creighton Golf Course.