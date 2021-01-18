Ender Davis

CONCORD — Services for Ender Lee Davis, 4-month-old son of Edward Davis and Chandra Plunkett of Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelan will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service and will continue an hour prior to services Friday. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.