Emogene Schmidt

MADISON — Services for Emogene P. Schmidt, 93, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. A private family burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She died on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
1926-2019
Emogene Pauline was born on July 19, 1926, to her parents Emil “Tom” and Ella (Maurer) Sunderman in rural Humphrey.
She was baptized on Aug. 8, 1926, at St. John Lutheran Church, Green Garden in rural Madison and confirmed on April 24, 1939, at St. John Lutheran. Her chosen Bible verse was John 15:5.
Emogene attended rural District 35 and St. John Lutheran School. She graduated in May 1943 from Madison High School. After graduation, she attended business school in Omaha and was employed in Omaha, Norfolk and Madison. Later, she worked in the Madison Public School cafeterias and Countryside Home kitchen.
Emogene married Harold John Schmidt on Jan. 12, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church. They were married for 37 years. They made their home northwest of Madison until the spring of 1974. They transferred their membership to Trinity Lutheran on April 1, 1964. Emogene served in various offices for Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid and Trinity Altar Guild.
Emogene is survived by her children Dennis (DiAnne) Schmidt, Dean (Audrey) Schmidt, Ron (Cheryl) Schmidt, Greg (Kathy) Schmidt, Cindy Schmidt, Carol (Monty) Schmidt-Roesler and Jerry (Jeanette) Schmidt, brother Rich (Shirley) Sunderman, and sister-in-law Dona Sunderman. She is loved and survived by many generations of grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold on Oct. 10, 1984, brother Eugene “Bud” Sunderman, brother Don (Jean) Sunderman, sister-in-law Della (Schmidt) and husband Walt Fisher, brother-in-law Herbert (Vera) Schmidt, brother-in-law John (Mary Ann) Schmidt, and great grandson Logan Schmidt.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.