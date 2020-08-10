Emmett Fluent

HARTINGTON — Services for Emmett A. Fluent, 83 of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post 5283.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services. Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, under hospice care at his son Troy’s home in Lawton, Iowa.