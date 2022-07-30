NORFOLK —Services for Emma Hartmann, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Emma Hartmann died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jean M. Weishapl, 78, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry E. Beutler, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
ROYAL — Services for Marlowe Jensen, 87, Royal, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Royal City Auditorium. Burial will be in the Tilden Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mary F. Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Ordeen Kreitman, 85, of Madison, formerly of Columbus, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
BASSETT — Service for Carroll E. “Gene” Turpin, 73, of Bassett will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will follow in the Willowdale Cemetery northwest of Newport with military honors by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Nadine G. Wacker, 93, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek with the Rev. Joseph Leech officiating. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
